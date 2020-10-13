SUBSCRIBE NOW

DCG girls cross country captures Little Hawkeye Conference title

Andrew Brown
Dallas County News
DCG girls cross country after capturing the 2020 Little Hawkeye Conference crown.

Another year in and another conference title for the Dallas Center-Grimes girls cross country team. 

Among the seven-team field on Monday in Norwalk, the Mustangs captured the Little Hawkeye Conference crown for the third consecutive season. They did so with the help of five top-10 finishes and a team time of 1:38:50.5.  All seven of DCG's runners also earned All-Conference status, placing 13th or better with season-best times. 

Spearheading the efforts for the Class 3A third-ranked Mustangs was senior Megan Sterbenz. The ninth-ranked Class 3A runner clocked in a season-best time of 18:54.6, which paced all but two of the 53 runner field. 

Sterbenz was followed up by fellow senior and multi-year state meet runner Miranda Muhlstein. The 28th-ranked runner clocked in a time of 19:43.90 to place sixth.   Kami Smith's time of 19:56.5 earned her seventh place.

Not too long after capturing a collegiate soccer commitment, Emma Angus placed eighth in the conference cross country meet with a time of 20:05.5.  Rounding out the top-10 for DCG was  Meredith McDermott (10th, 20:10.0). who placed 10th with her time of 20:10.0. 

The rest of the DCG lineup included Vanessa Bickford (11th, 20:12.4) and Hannah Little (13th, 20:26.3)

 The Mustangs will now get ready for their state qualifying meet on Thursday, Oct. 22 at a site to be determined. 