DCG girls cross country captures Little Hawkeye Conference title

Another year in and another conference title for the Dallas Center-Grimes girls cross country team.

Among the seven-team field on Monday in Norwalk, the Mustangs captured the Little Hawkeye Conference crown for the third consecutive season. They did so with the help of five top-10 finishes and a team time of 1:38:50.5. All seven of DCG's runners also earned All-Conference status, placing 13th or better with season-best times.

Spearheading the efforts for the Class 3A third-ranked Mustangs was senior Megan Sterbenz. The ninth-ranked Class 3A runner clocked in a season-best time of 18:54.6, which paced all but two of the 53 runner field.

Sterbenz was followed up by fellow senior and multi-year state meet runner Miranda Muhlstein. The 28th-ranked runner clocked in a time of 19:43.90 to place sixth. Kami Smith's time of 19:56.5 earned her seventh place.

Not too long after capturing a collegiate soccer commitment, Emma Angus placed eighth in the conference cross country meet with a time of 20:05.5. Rounding out the top-10 for DCG was Meredith McDermott (10th, 20:10.0). who placed 10th with her time of 20:10.0.

The rest of the DCG lineup included Vanessa Bickford (11th, 20:12.4) and Hannah Little (13th, 20:26.3)

The Mustangs will now get ready for their state qualifying meet on Thursday, Oct. 22 at a site to be determined.