Tiger volleyball falls in home battle to Carroll

The ADM volleyball team took on conference foe Carroll on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at home.

The ADM Tigers fell 25-16, 25-17 and 25-18 against the visiting Tigers.

Though ADM added 14 assists to their 17 kills, the team also had 14 kill errors on the night. ADM did pace the night in digs 44-40 over Carroll. ADM also struck six aces on the night, one of the best marks of the season for the Tigers.

On an individual note, junior Campbell James led the way with eight kills on the night, followed by Claire Greenslade with five. Madison Siekfen accounted for all 14 of the assists for the team.

On the digs front, Alexa Seidl paced the Tiger lineup, accounting for 16 of the 44 total digs on the night and giving her 89 total on the year. The duo of Greenslade and Dani Person led the blocking attack with five blocks each in the contest. Despite not the strongest night as a team from the serve line, sophomore Brylee Person had one of the better individual nights for ADM as she was successful in all nine serving attempts. Siefken and Seidl each had eight successful serves for the contest.

The loss drops ADM's overall record to 1-17 as they are still searching for their first conference victory. The next opportunity to capture a win will come on Thursday, Oct. 15 as they travel to Perry in their final conference battle of the 2020 regular season.