State cross country qualifying sites released

After a short wait, Iowa high school cross country teams now know where their paths to state will begin.

The IGHSAU and the IHSAA recently released the state qualifying sites for each class on Oct. 21 for 3A and 4A teams and Oct. 22 for Class 1A and 2A teams.

Class 1A: Van Meter

For Van Meter cross country, both the boys and girls teams will be traveling to Mount Ayr for their state qualifying meet on Oct. 22. Both will be among 18 team fields as they look to capture state meet berths. For the fifth-ranked Bulldog girls, they will be one of two ranked teams in attendance. Individually, the Bulldogs will have two of the five ranked runners in Clare and Mary Kelly.

On the boys side, the Bulldogs will be among three ranked teams and six individually ranked runners. The girls meet will kick off first at 4 p.m.

Class 3A: ADM, DCG

The girls and boys teams for Dallas Center-Grimes and ADM will start their postseason paths on Oct. 21 in Winterset. On the girls side, the 11th-ranked Tigers and the third-ranked Mustangs will be two of three ranked teams in attendance alongside Gilbert. That includes three of five individually ranked runners in ADM's Geneva Timmerman (6th) and DCG's Megan Sterbenz (9th) and Miranda Muhlstein (28th).

For the boys, ADM and DCG will be the only two ranked teams in attendance with the Tigers ranked 13th and the Mustangs as Class 3A's top-ranked squad. Individually the meet will include five ranked runners including ADM's Nate Mueller (second) along with DCG runners Aiden Ramsey (third) and Jacob Ewers (14th).

Class 4A: Waukee

Within the Class 4A ranks, the Waukee boys and girls cross country teams will be traveling to Marshalltown on Oct. 21 for their state qualifying run.

For the fifth-ranked Warrior girls, they will be one of two ranked teams within the eight-team field alongside Ankeny. Individually, two of the three individually ranked runners in attendance will be Waukee's Margaux Basart (27th) and Peyton Kelderman (20th).

On the boys' side of things, two of the individually ranked runners will include Waukee's Vincent Hodges (22nd) and Jacob Christensen (18th). On the team front, Waukee (ranked sixth) is one of three teams in attendance along with Ankeny (14th) and Cedar Falls (fourth).