DCG boys cross country takes second in conference meet

Class 3A's defending champs and top-ranked Dallas Center-Grimes Mustangs took on the Little Hawkeye Conference meet on Monday in Norwalk and walked away with a second-place finish.

With the help of all seven runners placing 25th or better, the DCG boys cross country team just missed out on the top spot by 13 seconds. Overall, the Mustangs clocked in a team time of 1:22:16.1, their best team time of the year.

Spearheading the efforts for the meet included junior Aiden Ramsey. For the fourth time this season, Ramsey led the way across the entire meet. This time he bested the entire 55 runner field with a time of 15:22.9, one of his best times of the year.

DCG was one of just two teams to place three runners inside the top-10 (alongside Norwalk). Continuing the top-10 efforts for the Mustangs was Jacob Ewers. The fellow junior placed third overall with a time of 16:19.7, giving him the 12th-best time out of any junior in the state. Freshman Tate McDermott ended his night placing 10th overall with a time of 16:37.3. That time marked one of his season-best times and marked the third-best time out of any freshman in the state.

Junior Jacob Storey came next for the Mustangs as he placed 16th overall thanks to a time of 16:57.4, his best time of the season. Right behind Storey in 17th place was freshman Jack Every (16:58.8).

Rounding out the DCG lineup was senior Blake Croushore (21st, 17:11.7) and Owen Pries (25th, 17:45.6).

The Mustangs will now turn their attention to the state qualifying meet on Thursday, Oct. 22 at a site to be determined.