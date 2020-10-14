DCG volleyball takes victory over Newton, wins regular-season conference crown

Looking for an 11th straight win and a regular-season conference title, the Dallas Center-Grimes volleyball team took to Newton on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Thanks to their ninth sweep of the season, the Class 4A 10th-ranked Mustangs walked away with both the win and the regular season Little Hawkeye Conference title. By defeating Newton 25-13, 25-18 and 25-20, the Mustangs kept their regular-season conference record unblemished at 7-0.

The Mustangs led in nearly every category in the match, outpacing the Cardinals in kills (32-22), assists (28-21) and digs (49-36).

The Mustangs quickly jumped out to a 7-0 lead and didn't let Newton get within four points at any point.

Set two saw the Mustangs down 2-0, which turned to a 7-4 deficit. DCG clawed back behind just 9-7 and eventually led 17-12. They then used several 3-0 runs to take the set two victory.

Set three also saw DCG down 4-0, which turned to a 9-5 deficit. The set went back and forth all the way to a 13-13 tie. From there, the Mustangs went on a run to eventually take the win for the match victory.

The Mustangs also allowed just 22 kills against them on the night, the second-lowest mark allowed by the Mustangs in conference action.

Individually, Grace Mikota once again led the offensive charge. The senior struck for 16 kills on the night, now giving her 223 for the season. Ever since Kenna Jackson's unfortunate departure due to injury, Jillian Janssen has continued to step up and on Tuesday, she captured 25 of DCG's 28 total assists.

Defensively, senior Sydney Anderson was DCG's leader in digs with 14 on the night, giving her a total of 155 so far in the 2020 campaign. She was followed by fellow seniors Mikota and Isabelle Wood, whi totaled 10 digs for the contest.

En route to an 89 percent serving efficiency mark as a team, Wood captured 16 successful serves out of 17 attempts. Meanwhile, Janssen was the only Mustang to go perfect from the serving line, successful in all 10 attempts on the night.

The win as a whole meant the ninth straight win over Newton for DCG as they now sit 11-4 over the Cardinals dating back to the 2009 season. The win also boosts DCG's overall record to 12-3 as they now get set to take on the Little Hawkeye Conference tournament. The tournament will take place on Thursday, Oct. 15 from Indianola Middle School beginning at 4:30 p.m.