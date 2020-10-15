Tigers overcome early deficit in Perry volleyball regular-season finale

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Both in search of their first conference win of the season, ADM (2-17) walked away victorious Thursday from Perry (3-26) in Raccoon River Conference action.

Momentum appeared to be on Perry's side out of the gate as the Jayettes pushed forward for a 25-19 win over the Tigers. Then, led by freshman Madison Siefken's 36 assists on the night, ADM reversed its fortune with a 25-16 win in the second match. The following sets were decided by five and four points, ultimately in favor of the guests to continue their win streak over the Jayettes dating back to 2010.

While the rivalry has heavily favored ADM in the last decade, the opening set Perry won marked the team's first winning round over the Tigers since 2015. That was orchestrated by Quinn Whiton with nine assists in total for the night. Jasmine Shriver's 16 digs and six kills were at the forefront as Kacy Nevitt was not available for the night. Jayna Kenney registered five kills and assists overall.

Perry was also aided by 10 digs from Jenisis Cerna who returned to the court following a nine match absence. The senior libero was also 12-of-12 from the service line and recorded the team's lone ace.

ADM's turn serving yielded high results as the Tigers combined for a season-best 12 aces in total, four apiece from Brylee Person and Katie Cullen. That wasn't the only area the Tigers found above-average success as the team drove through 40 kills to top their previous mark of 26 against Winterset.

Campbell James hit 14 kills trailed by Cullen (10) and Claire Greenslade (8), all individual records. James also had a career day on defense as she was at the ready with 14 digs.

With a tournament Saturday at Knoxville, the Tigers still have time left in the season to get some more W's on the board before their quarterfinal date Tuesday with Lewis Central.

Meanwhile, Perry has five days of practice and rest ahead of the Jayettes' journey Tuesday to mutual rival No. 14 Bondurant-Farrar in the first round of the playoffs.