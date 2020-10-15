Warrior girls swimming captures victory in dual meet final

The Waukee girls swimming team was back in action Tuesday, taking on Ankeny at the DMACC Trail Point Aquatic Center.

The Warriors came away as the victors and along the way, saw yet another swimmer capture a state-qualifying time. The team as a whole captured the victory with a 105-81 mark over Ankeny. Waukee totaled 11 top-two finishes including six first-place finishes.

For the second time in the past four meets, several Warriors captured new state qualifying times, and for freshman star Payden Rafferty, she clocked in her very first for the season in the 100-yard backstroke.

"She's been trying and she's been a few tenths off and with this being our final dual meet, I told her I'd put her in the 100 back one more time before championship season because I knew she could do it," said head coach Shelley Twigg. "She swam lights out and it was really exciting for her."

That now marks five different Waukee swimmers to capture at least one state qualifying time as they now reside in six different events.

There were also two more state qualifying times as Nora Kemp and Mallory Kell, two individuals already with state qualifying times, did so again in the 500 freestyle event. Kemp took first while Kell was close behind in second. Both Kell and Kemp also highlighted other events as well on the day with Kell taking first in the 200-yard freestyle and Kemp placing second in the 50-yard freestyle event.

Taylor Judas nearly captured yet another state-qualifying time, doing so in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:14.

"She doesn't swim that event often but she had quite an amazing swim to win that race," Wigg said. "It was the best race of the night."

Judas also placed first in the 100-yard freestyle event.

Jessica Wigham and Eve Wiltse highlighted the 100-yard butterfly event placing first and second respectively. In every meet this season, Wigham has captured a pair of top finishes and Tuesday, she captured two first-place finishes with the second coming in the 100-yard backstroke

Rounding out the top finishes for the meet included Camden Habgood with a second-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke event.

Next up on the docket for the Warriors will be an 18-team invitational in Marshalltown at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17 at the Marshalltown YMCA.