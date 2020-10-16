Football playoff set to kick-off Oct. 16

The Iowa high school postseason is finally here with the first round of games taking place on Friday, Oct. 16.

Within the Dallas County News coverage area, that includes the ADM Tigers who reside within the Class 3A ranks. The way the postseason is formatted nine district champions plus one at-large team earns a first-round bye. Unfortunately for the Tigers, they did not receive a first-round bye and will kick-off their postseason play on Oct. 16 in Bondurant.

ADM (3-4) will take to the road to battle Bondurant-Farrar (4-3) for just the second time in the past two years and will do so in Class 3A's playoff pod 15. The overall series battle since 2018 has been evened up at 1-1 with ADM's last win in the series coming back in 2018 in a 17-7 final. Last year, the two squared off in non-district action with Bondurant-Farrar edging out the win 28-21. The winner will battle Harlan in the second round on Oct. 23.

For the rest of the Dallas County News coverage, the Van Meter Bulldogs, the Dallas Center-Grimes Mustangs and the Waukee Warriors all have a first-round bye. Van Meter, who resides in Class 1A's Pod 13, will play the winner of ACGC at Pleasantville. Within the Class 3A ranks, the top-ranked DCG Mustangs will battle in Pod 12. They will take on the round-one winner of Carlisle and Oskaloosa. For Waukee, they reside in Class 4A's Pod 10. They will be one of 28 Class 4A teams with a first-round absence and they will battle Linn-Mar on Oct. 23 in Waukee.