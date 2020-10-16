Van Meter boys cross country takes seventh in conference meet

Across a tough field filled with four ranked teams, the Van Meter boys cross country team captured seventh place in the West Central Activities Conference meet.

Taking place on Thursday, Oct. 15 inside the Panora Par Three Golf Course, the Bulldogs earned a team time of 1:42:51. Van Meter had three top-45 runners with all top-seven runners placing 54th or better for the meet.

Leading the way individually for the Bulldogs was senior runner Creighton Netten. Placing 33rd overall, Netten clocked in a time of 19:26 with an average of 6:15 per mile.

"Our conference is one of the best in the state and he knew that and he just tried to run up there in the pack," said head coach Josh Flaws. "He's been running great this season and he did a good job here today.

Following the efforts of Netten, junior teammate Chris Coffie finished 39th out of the 127 runner field with a time of 20:12. Rounding out the top-45 for Van Meter included Taylor Birks (45th, 20:28).

Next up on the docket for Van Meter included Tico Angel (48th, 21:09) and freshman Chris Wall, who earned 50th place with a season-best time of 21:16. Fellow freshmen Leo Hayes (51st, 21:20) and Kaleb Myers (54th, 21:28) rounded out the top-seven for Van Meter.

Next up on the docket for the Bulldogs will be another familiar course as they travel to Mount Ayr for state qualifying on Thursday, Oct. 22.