Waukee boys cross country finishes second in conference meet

With the season winding down, the Waukee boys cross country team captured a second-place finish in the CIML-Central Conference meet.

Back to Pleasant Hill for the third time this season, the Class 4A sixth-ranked Warriors captured a team time of 1:24:39.4. Out of the 59 runners in the field, the Warriors placed four in the top-15 with seven in the top-30.

Senior Jacob Christensen was the individual leader for the Warriors, placing second overall thanks to a time of 16:31.7. He was part of three Warriors who placed inside the top-10 including fellow senior Vincent Hodges, who placed sixth with a time of 16:40.7. Jonah Christensen captured a 10th-place finish with a time of 17:02.8.

The senior-heavy charge continued on for Waukee with Corbin Truitt (12th, 17:05.8) and Nathan Holstrom (17th, 17:18.4) The Warrior lineup was finalized with David Parks (18th, 17:19.1) and sophomore Sarang Kothari (30th,17:44.7).

Jacob Christensen and Hodges earned first-team all-conference honors while Truitt and Jonah Christensen earned second-team all-conference honors.

Following their strong conference outing, the Warriors will now set their sights on their state qualifying meet on Wednesday, Oct. 21 in Marshalltown