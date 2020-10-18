ADM's season wraps with defensive battle against Bondurant-Farrar

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Dating back to the second week of the season, the Tigers lost then won on alternate weeks. After a giant win in the regular season finale, that pattern continued for ADM (3-5) as the Tigers' football season came to a close after a 14-7 loss to Bondurant-Farrar (5-3) in Friday's opening playoff round.

Selected as the Class 3A game of the week by Varsity Bound, the Tigers were favored to win by 70 percent of the fan vote. But after the Bluejays struck first, that anticipated momentum never fully materialized.

The closest the Tigers came after kickoff came via a five-yard run by quarterback Tate Stine-Smith in the first quarter to tie the game 7-7. Bondurant followed suit with another Colby Collison passing touchdown. Stine-Smith, who finished with 127 yards passing and 88 yards on the ground, pushed the Tigers deep into enemy territory to threaten the score again only for the Bluejays to pitch a three quarter shutout.

In almost every regard, the game was on equal grounds as ADM's defense also came up with a number of big stops for a second half shutout. Overall, the Bluejays totaled 294 yards compared to ADM's 246 yards.

ADM was led on defense by Gabe Heitz with 10.5 total tackles and Nathan Pfiffner with 9.5 stops, three of which were in the backfield. The Tigers collectively had 7.5 tackles for loss and a sack compared to Bondurant stuffing nine runs behind the line. The Bluejays' main advantage came on two interceptions, with one stopping the Tigers from moving into scoring position.

Although ADM has been a team that hasn't been shy slinging the rock — passes made up 43 percent of plays this season — Friday's game was just the second time the Tigers passed more than they ran this season as they attempted the comeback against a clock-dominant offense.

Heitz led ADM with five receptions for 47 yards. Matt Dufoe and Lucas Ray each had four catches for 30 yards and 19 yards respectively. Vince Benetti (2-20) and Jacob Yanacek (2-11) completed the list of pass catchers as Stine-Smith completed 17-of-31 attempts.

Bondurant will now face undefeated Harlan (7-0) that just swept 2019 state semifinalist Lewis Central under rug.