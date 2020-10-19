Three earn All-Conference as Waukee girls cross country takes third in conference meet

The Waukee girls cross country team captured third place in the CIML-Central conference meet on Thursday, Oct. 15 in Pleasant Hill.

Among the six-team, 57 runner field, the Warriors finished third with a team time of 1:42:09.0. Waukee had three individuals earn All-Conference status including Peyton Kelderman, Margaux Basart and Molly Bannister.

Kelderman (9th, 19:57.6) was one of only nine runners to earn a sub-20 minute time. Basart placed 12th with a time of 20:07.8 on the same course where she captured her season-best time 14 days earlier. Bannister rounded out the top-15 for the Warriors thanks to her time of 20:22.8. Kelderman and Bannister earned their second straight All-Conference honor during Thursday's conference meet.

Madison Judas (20th, 20:38.7) was followed by fellow junior Mallory Drake (28th, 21:02.1). Senior Abby Kinney (31st, 21:09.1) and junior Karlin Roush (32nd, 21:09.5) rounded out the Waukee lineup.

Next up for the Warriors will be the state qualifying meet, which will take them back to Marshalltown where five Warriors earned season-best times so far on the season. They will be battling an eight-team field on Wednesday, Oct. 21.