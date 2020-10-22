DCG boys cross country advances to state with first place finish in Winterset

Fresh off of their first team state title, the Dallas Center-Grimes boys cross country team is back at it again. On Wednesday, the Mustangs captured a repeat ticket to the state meet by placing first at the state qualifying meet in Winterset.

As the only team to place five runners inside the top-10, DCG made their way to a first-place finish with a collective time of 1:22:19. They were also one of just two teams within the 12-team field to clock an average under 17 minutes.

"Two weeks ago at Southeast Polk was our most complete team effort but today was something," began head coach Matt Pries. "They looked really strong from the beginning. The first mile was pretty quick but it looked conservative in the first quarter-mile and then they picked it up which was fun to see. It wasn't a perfect race but I was excited with what we did today."

In total, five Mustang runners earned personal-best times on the night which helped them capture their best point finish with just 26 place points for the meet.

"The weather helped tonight, we really haven't had weather like this," Pries said. "We've had really good training. Guys are listening and taking care of themselves and we've got to keep doing that with nine more days. We've got to take care of business with the little things, then we have opportunity for big things."

Junior Aiden Ramsey led the way for the Mustangs, placing second with a time of 15:41. The only runner to best Ramsey was ADM senior and returning Class 3A individual champion Nate Mueller (15:15).

Following Ramsey, as he has the majority of the season, was fellow junior Jacob Ewers. His personal-best time of 16:13 placed Ewers third overall. Finding his way into fifth place was freshman phenom Tate McDermott with a season and personal-best time of 16:36.

Fellow freshman Jack Every placed seventh with a season-best time of 16:52. He was followed by teammate Jacob Storey who clocked in a time of 16:58.

Blake Croushore (15th, 17:05) and Owen Pries (17th, 17:14) rounded out the top-20 for DCG as both earned season-best times.

Next up for the defending champions will be the final pursuit of a second straight championship. The last remaining obstacle is the Class 3A state meet which will be held on Friday, Oct. 30 in Fort Dodge.