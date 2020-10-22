Timmerman paces the field as ADM girls cross country takes fourth in state qualifying meet

Following a strong showing at the conference meet, the ADM girls cross country team was back in action as they took on state qualifying on Wednesday, Oct. 21 in Winterset.

Among a 12-team field, the Tigers collected a time of 1:42:50 for fourth place within the meet.

While the team wasn't able to capture a state meet ticket, ADM will still be represented at the state meet by Geneva Timmerman. The sophomore standout officially punched her state meet ticket for the second straight year, toppling the 78 runner field with a new season-best time of 18:15.

"I definitely had to hug my parents first and I had to get back to cheer on my teammates," Timmerman said following her first place finish. "I've always loved this course and I knew going into this that I would basically have to follow the cart."

Timmerman was one of four ADM runners inside the top-30 for the meet. Sophomore Callie Moyer placed 26th with a season-best time of 20:50. She was followed by freshmen pair Grace Martens-Sinn (28th, 21:01) and Paige Mattes, who ran a season-best time of 21:13 to place 30th.

Not too far behind was the senior and junior tandem of Hannah Welch and Hallie Henfling. The senior captain in Welch crossed the finish line in 32nd place thanks to a time of 21:31. Meanwhile, Henfling clocked in a very similar time of 21:31 for her best time ever across the 2020 campaign. In total, five of the seven varsity runners for ADM clocked in season-best times in Winterset. Rounding out that list and the finishing times for the Tigers included Astraea Munyon (41st, 22:10).

"I'm really glad we were able to make it to the end of the year healthy and it's just unfortunate we didn't get to move on as a team," began head coach Steve Brown. "We had several girls put up their best times of the year which was amazing to see."

Even though the Tiger girls fell short of a second straight trip to state as a team, it was quite an improved season overall for ADM.

"It's amazing, I was getting emotional there at the end," Timmerman said. "This sport has changed my life and I love it so-so much."

Although ADM as a team didn't move on, the Tiger squad will still be cheering on Timmerman as she takes on the 2020 state meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Class 3A and 4A meets have been pushed back to Friday, Oct. 30.