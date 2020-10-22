Bulldog volleyball advances in postseason play with victory over Central Decatur

It's been four years since the Van Meter volleyball team captured a postseason victory but on Wednesday, Oct. 21, they did just that.

Amid the comforts of their home gym, Class 2A's 11th-ranked Van Meter captured a three-set victory over visiting Central Decatur. It was one of their more dominant outings as they captured their sixth straight shutout victory. It marked the third-fewest points allowed by the Bulldogs who took set one 25-11, set two 25-8 and set three 25-13.

Van Meter played lights out as they limited the visiting Cardinals to a mere five assists across the match. Despite 25 digs by Central Decatur, offensively the Bulldogs stifled the Cardinal offense that averaged close to 21 kills per contest to a mere five in Van Meter. All of that came despite an 86 percent serving efficiency from the Central Decatur offense.

The win marks the first over Central Decatur and gives the Bulldogs their 11th straight victory dating back to Sept. 17. Should they capture another win, they would be on track to be one of the only conference teams to not suffer a loss in the month of October. The only obstacle in their way will be a semifinal battle with Pride of Iowa Conference member Nodaway Valley.

It will be the fourth-ever meeting between these two squads and it will be Van Meter looking to even the series. Right now, the Wolverines will enter Van Meter holding the all-time edge 2-1. The battle will begin on Monday, Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. Should the Bulldogs take the win, they would head to the Class 2A Region 3 title match on Oct. 28 inside Atlantic High School against the winner of Underwood and Treynor.