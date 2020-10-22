Waukee boys cross country back to state after qualifying in Marshalltown

In perhaps one of their better outings of the season, the Class 4A fifth-ranked Waukee boys cross country team captured yet another state meet berth in Marshalltown. The Warriors captured second place among the eight-team state-qualifying field on Wednesday at the Marshalltown Community College course.

The team's second-place finish came with a time of 1:22:20:04 and four runners in the top-10. The Warriors, who finished only behind fourth-ranked Cedar Falls on Wednesday, will make their 14th straight appearance at state.

Leading the way for the Warriors and all of the 55 runner field was senior Jacob Christensen with a time of 15:56.2, just three seconds off of his season-best. Christensen was followed by fellow senior Vincent Hodges who placed seventh with a season-best time of 16:15.0.

Rounding out the top-10 for the Warriors included Jonah Christensen (9th, 16:37.3) and Nathan Holstrom (10th, 16:39.3). Junior David Parks clocked in a time of 16:52.6 which was good enough for 16th place overall.

The rest of the Warrior lineup included senior Corbin Truitt (17th, 16:59.6) and sophomore Sarang Kothari (27th, 17:18.9).

Next up for the Warriors will be the Class 4A state meet on Friday, Oct. 30 at the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge.