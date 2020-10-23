SUBSCRIBE NOW

History made as Van Meter girls cross country punches repeat ticket to state

Andrew Brown
Dallas County News
Van Meter girls cross country after capturing the state qualifying meet crown on Thursday, Oct. 22 in Mount Ayr.

They came, they saw, they conquered. That's exactly what the fifth-ranked Van Meter girls cross country team did Thursday, Oct. 22 in the state qualifying meet in Mount Ayr. 

Among the six-team field that descended upon the Mount Ary Golf Course, Van Meter captured history with their first-ever first place state-qualifying finish in program history. The Bulldogs followed up their first-ever conference crown last year with that feat and did so with a team time of 1:54:00.92. In arguably their best collective outing of the season, the Bulldogs placed three of their seven runners inside the top-10 individual placements.

Pacing the way across the 49 runner field was sophomore standout Clare Kelly. As the only runner to clock a time in under 21 minutes, Class 1A's fifth-ranked runner defeated all other 48 runners with her time of 20:22.21. Her sister, Mary Kelly, was close behind as she  placed third overall with a time of 21:26.04. Rounding out the top-10 for Van Meter included freshman Maddie Waldorf who had her best placement finish of the season (9th, 23:54.24).  

Freshman Brooklyn Fryar  1placed 1th out of the field with a time of 24:01.81. Junior Maya Herman, who's no stranger to the state meet herself, produced a state-qualifying time as well of 24:19.62. 

 All seven varsity runners for Van Meter finished in the top-15 for the meet. Rounding out the Bulldog lineup included senior Matti Rebelsky (13th, 24:26.87) and sophomore Eden Moore (14th, 24:41.53). 

Van Meter girls cross country  will grace the state meet stage as a team for the second straight year. This year's state meet has been split into two days because of COVID-19. Van Meter, along with the rest of the Class 1A field, will compete  at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 at the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge. 