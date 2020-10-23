History made as Van Meter girls cross country punches repeat ticket to state

They came, they saw, they conquered. That's exactly what the fifth-ranked Van Meter girls cross country team did Thursday, Oct. 22 in the state qualifying meet in Mount Ayr.

Among the six-team field that descended upon the Mount Ary Golf Course, Van Meter captured history with their first-ever first place state-qualifying finish in program history. The Bulldogs followed up their first-ever conference crown last year with that feat and did so with a team time of 1:54:00.92. In arguably their best collective outing of the season, the Bulldogs placed three of their seven runners inside the top-10 individual placements.

Pacing the way across the 49 runner field was sophomore standout Clare Kelly. As the only runner to clock a time in under 21 minutes, Class 1A's fifth-ranked runner defeated all other 48 runners with her time of 20:22.21. Her sister, Mary Kelly, was close behind as she placed third overall with a time of 21:26.04. Rounding out the top-10 for Van Meter included freshman Maddie Waldorf who had her best placement finish of the season (9th, 23:54.24).

Freshman Brooklyn Fryar 1placed 1th out of the field with a time of 24:01.81. Junior Maya Herman, who's no stranger to the state meet herself, produced a state-qualifying time as well of 24:19.62.

All seven varsity runners for Van Meter finished in the top-15 for the meet. Rounding out the Bulldog lineup included senior Matti Rebelsky (13th, 24:26.87) and sophomore Eden Moore (14th, 24:41.53).

Van Meter girls cross country will grace the state meet stage as a team for the second straight year. This year's state meet has been split into two days because of COVID-19. Van Meter, along with the rest of the Class 1A field, will compete at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 at the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge.