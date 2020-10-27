Waukee girls swimming captures second in conference meet

Waukee girls swimming captured a top-two finish at the conference meet on Thursday, Oct. 22.

Among the five-team field, the third-ranked Warriors captured second overall with a point total of 489, second only to fourth-ranked Dowling. The Maroons captured the conference crown with a final score of 493.

Waukee's performance for the meet included 11 top-two finishes for the meet. The first-place finishes for the Warriors included Mallory Kell in the 200 individual medley. She was accompanied by Jessica Wigham who made it 12 straight meets with a first-place finish and did so in the 100 backstroke event, one of five different events the sophomore has qualified for. Nora Kemp was the final individual first-place finisher, capturing first in the 200-yard freestyle, one of three Warriors to have a state-qualifying time.

There were four second-place finishes which included Taylor Judas following Kemp in the 100-yard freestyle. Judas, along with Kell and Wigham, captured two top-three finishes on the night. Judas' second honor came in the 500-yard freestyle event while Kell clocked in a second-place time in the 100-yard freestyle. For Wigham, she was one of three third-place finishers on the night, capturing that mark in the 100-yard butterfly event. Sophia Hueser produced the same mark in the 100-yard breaststroke while the medley relay squad placed third as well.

The other relay events included a second-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle relay while the 400-yard freestyle relay once again captured first.

Next up for the third-ranked Warriors will be the regional diving meet taking place on Thursday, Nov. 5 followed by the regional swimming meet at Southeast Polk High School on Saturday, Nov. 7.