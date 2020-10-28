DCG football places 15 on All-District list

Even though things came to an unfortunate ending, the 2020 campaign was still one to look back on for the Dallas Center-Grimes football team.

Following their 6-1 campaign, the Mustangs were given more reasons to celebrate, in fact, 15 reasons. With all of the District 8 field teams concluding their seasons, the All-District honors have been released and 15 DCG football players earned spots on the list

The first team selections for DCG were highlighted by a unanimous selection for runningback Zach Brand. The senior sported an average of 119 rushing yards per game and ranked third within the district with 12 rushing scores. He produced 839 yards total on the ground and ranked fifth within District 8 in all-purpose yards (913).

"Zach is a phenomenal runner who runs downhill," said head coach Scott Heitland. "He's got great field vision and he puts in a lot of work during practices."

Similar to last season, the Mustangs not only placed multiple individuals on the first-team all-district list, but multiple individuals earn a unanimous selection. All of DCG's first-team offensive selections were unanimous selections, including senior linemen Grant Waymire and Cale Duey.

"Our offensive line is arguably the best around," said Brand earlier in the season. "They do such a great job allowing me lanes to run through and to me, they're all-state."

There were four unanimous selections for DCG with the fourth being junior defensive lineman Colin Kakacek. The junior totaled 17.5 tackles on the season which included three for a loss.

There were four more first-team all-district selections for DCG including the leading tackler for the Mustangs in senior Blake Willey. Just as he did a year prior, Willey wreaked havoc on opposing offenses in 2020, leading the Mustangs with 50 total tackles including eight for a loss.

"To have guys like Blake (Willey) leading this defense, it's so valuable," said Heitland. "He can see plays develop and he's so quick to the ball. He's also one of the best teammates you'll ever find in a player."

Austin Flori joined Willey as a first-team All-District defensive linebacker while Nic Lawton (third in the district with two interceptions) came in as a defensive-back and Garly Augusma as an at-large member.

Within the second-team All-District offense was junior offensive lineman Carter Boley. Senior Caden Grimes came in as a second-team receiver after leading the Mustangs with 237 receiving yards and two scores. Freshman Ben Jackson entered the fray as a second-team kicker (2-of-4 field goals).

Meanwhile, junior Huston Halverson officially serves as the second-team quarterback. Halverson stepped in for the injured Ty Walker early in the season and ended up passing for 631 yards with a district fourth-best mark of 51 pass completions. Junior Keaton Jackson rounded out the second-team district offense for DCG after 162 receiving yards and two scores on 15 total receptions. Senior Brody Burgher was DCG's lone representation on the second-team All-District defense. Burger totaled 23.5 tackles on the season complete with four tackles for loss.

Rounding out the All-District list for the Mustangs included honorable mention honoree Josh Hendricks who totaled 35 tackles in just his sophomore season.