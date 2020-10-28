DCG volleyball back to state with regional title win

For the second time in four years, the DCG volleyball team has found themselves back in the state tournament. That came following the Mustangs' Class 4A Region-4 title game win over Marion on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

The Mustangs held quite the battle with the Class 4A seventh-ranked Indians on the road at Linn-Mar High School. It was the first-ever battle between the two teams and it was a contest worthy of not just a regional title match, but a state tournament match. Neither team won two consecutive sets in a five-set battle that ended in DCG's favor 3-2.

Similar to their regional semifinal match, the first set for the Mustangs went to extra points and it was DCG to edge out the win 27-25. The tides turned slightly in set two as Marion took the second set 25-16.

DCG then answered for the first of two times as they stormed late to capture set three by a 25-21 margin. Even after Marion stormed back to even up the match with a 25-18 set four win, the contest went to a do-or-die set five. In that set, the Mustangs pulled through with another late surge to take set five and the match win 15-8.

The final set fared well for DCG as they surged to a 4-1 start while outscoring Marion 8-1 for a 12-2 lead. That eventually turned into the regional title victory, sending DCG volleyball back to the state tournament for the fourth time in program history. It also marks their 16th win in the past 17 matches.

Now it's off to Cedar Rapids on Monday, Nov. 2 as DCG (17-4) enters as the eighth seed in Class 4A. They will be taking on the top-seeded Cedar Rapids Xavier team (23-6) beginning from court one at 3 p.m.