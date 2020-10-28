Van Meter's Jacob Blomgren makes collegiate baseball commitment

Van Meter's Jacob Blomgren recently made the decision to continue his baseball career by committing to play for Grand View University.

"Playing college ball is something I always knew I was capable of and it's been something I've worked towards for a long time," began Blomgren. "It's a very cool feeling."

Known as quite the workhorse on the diamond, Blomgren has been shining on big stages for most of his time in baseball. That included the past two years of All-District honors and an All-Conference selection in 2019 with a batting average over .330 and 20 extra-base hits.

He has been a staple in big-time moments over the past several years, capturing a pair of hits and several RBI in each of the last two Class 2A state title games. Even with a shortened season in 2020, the now senior has accumulated 68 RBI over the past two seasons alone.

"Jacob is a good all-around athlete who can do well in the batters' box and in the field," said co-head coach Eben Baumhover earlier in the 2020 season. "He's got quick hands and sees the ball really well. He's really quick overall and it's fun to see him make big plays in the outfield."

From all his work, Blomgren will now take to a Grand View program who has produced six winning seasons since 2013. In five of those six years, the Vikings scored well over 200 total runs.

"I've been choosing between a couple but in the end, I thought Grand View was the right fit," Blomgren said after five schools were in contact with him. "They have a great business school and baseball team, pretty much the whole package."

The ultimate choice came between Grand View and Iowa Central and while the decision wasn't easy, it felt right in the end for Blomgren.

"While I liked Central's facilities and coaches, I just thought Grand View was the better fit for me," said Blomgren.

It was quite the recruiting trail for Blomgren and others through the COVID-19 pandemic. With collegiate dead periods limiting not only Blomgren's access to visit campuses, but also coaches access to watching him, things got a little tricky.

"It's definitely been a tough process, tougher than other years for sure," said Blomgren. "Not being able to go out to see places as much."

Even through such an up and down recruiting process, there has never been much worry for Blomgren.

"The last seven or eight years I've been apart of the Iowa Sticks and they've done a great job showcasing us," he said. "I know guys who've gotten creative about putting themselves out there but I've just trusted the process. I knew I was going to make it somewhere at some point and I'm glad it's Grand View."

Jacob joins what is an ever-growing list of Blomgrens entering the collegiate athletic scene. Recently, sisters Mackenzie and Meagan Blomgren are currently going through their freshmen year at Simpson College where they are part of the softball program.

As for Blomgren himself, he's very excited to make the collegiate level and what is in store.

"College baseball is different than what I've been playing at high school," Blomgren said. "Skill-wise and coaching-wise it's different. At the college level, it's just more and more about improving your skills. I'm very fortunate that I come from Van Meter where they have great coaches and academics. I really like what I saw from coach Yacinich and his staff."

Along with the similarities to Van Meter High School, there are other connections that have helped make Grand View the right place for Blomgren to take his athletic and academic talents post high school.

"Right when I went to Grand View, there were a couple of friends from Van Meter there," began Blomgren. "One of my friends is friends with coach Brinker and that's how I got connected in the first place. I have been sending emails to a lot of schools and it's been a huge process."

Coming off of attending the World Series in Texas, baseball is still very strong for Blomgren who now has his sights set on his next high school season ahead.

"I'm beyond excited to play next year for Van Meter," Blomgren said. "Coach Baumhover, coach Kennedy, coach Schwartz, coach Trudo and others. They do an excellent job of coaching us and preparing us for what's to come. They make the game so exciting more than it already is."

Blomgren and the rest of the Bulldogs will look to become one of just five schools in the state to capture three consecutive state summer baseball titles.