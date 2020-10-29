ADM football sees 15 players earn Class 3A All-District 8 honors

The efforts of the ADM football team during the 2020 season resulted in 15 Tigers earning All-District-8 honors.

ADM posted up the second-most passing touchdowns (11) and rushing touchdowns (25) among District-8 teams. The Tigers also ranked second in the district in all-purpose yards with 3,761 yards.

Those efforts resulted in eight first-team selections, three second-team selections and four honorable mention honorees for the Tigers.

First-team selections for ADM include junior lineman Cody Felt, receiver Lucas Ray and quarterback Tate Stine-Smith. ADM had one of the lowest sack rates among the District-8 field and from that, Stine-Smith was able to air it out for 1,361 passing yards and ten aerial touchdowns.

"Tate has been a great three-year starter for us," began Carter earlier this season. "He's able to read the field very well. He's put in the work and you can see that on the field."

One of his favorite targets on the season was Ray, who joined Stine-Smith as an at-large bid on the first-team offense. Ray hauled in 380 yards and three scores on a district second-best mark of 44 receptions. What really pushed Ray into the first-team list included his 439 kick return yards which ranks first-among all Class 3A District-8 players.

Defensively, ADM shined as well in 2020 and it showed in the All-District rankings as three Tigers earned a unanimous selection to the first-team list. That included sophomore Vince Benetti and juniors Matt Dufoe and Gabe Heitz. The 60.5 tackles by Heitz ranked second-best among District-8 tacklers. Heitz also tied for the top spot in the district with two fumble recoveries.

From the linebacker core, Benetti earned his way as a first-team defensive lineman with 41.5 tackles including seven for loss. For Dufoe, although he ranked third in the district in receiving yards (447), his entry into the first team ranks came as a defensive back. Dufoe captured 48.5 tackles complete with one interception across the 2020 campaign.

Within the second-team ranks, there were three Tigers including offensive players Justice Paulsen and Jacob Crystal. Paulsn was a big part of the rushing attack capturing 502 yards and five scores on just 88 caries. Crystal played a big part in opening up running lanes for the rushing attack.

"I would put our line up against anybody else in the state," said Carter earlier this season. "Tate has plenty of time for the most part while he and Justice are able to have big runs because of the work by our offensive line."

Defensively, the lone second-team selection for ADM included Lincoln Barrow who totaled 29.5 tackles on the season. Four more Tiger players earned All-District honors as honorble mention honorees, including seniors Grant Garton, Dylan Anderson, Lucas Curry and Logan Krantz.