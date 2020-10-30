Bannister paces Waukee girls cross country as Warriors place 10th at state

On what was arguably the best weather for an Iowa high school state cross country meet in some time, the Waukee girls cross country team took to Fort Dodge on Friday, Oct. 30.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Class 4A and 3A meets had been moved from Saturday to Friday.

"We love this course and with all the support that was here for these girls today, it truly felt like a state meet atmosphere," said head coach Abby Schmitz.

The Warriors placed 10th out of the 15 team field with a team time of 1:40:25.7 and 238 place points. That marked a collective three minutes off of the team's state meet time from last season.

Leading the way for the Warriors individually was junior Molly Bannister who placed 29th out of the 124 runner field. She clocked in a time of 19:39.3 which just so happened to lead the Warrior lineup for the second time this season.

"It (the race) felt fast but you could adjust and overall it felt strong," said Bannister after the meet.

"Molly has shown that she has the capability to run with anyone," Schmitz added. "She's been really consistent in her improvement and it was great to see her do so well today."

Bannister was one of three Warrior girls to place top-50 or better for the meet. Right behind her was senior Peyton Kelderman who placed 33rd overall with a time of 19:47.5.

"There were a lot more people than what we're used to so that was kind of fun, you always had someone next to you pushing you," said Kelderman. "The state meet is always so fast."

It also ends what has been a strong high school cross country career for Kelderman.

"Peyton is one of those girls every coach wishes they had," Schmitz said. "She has the physical strength but what has set her apart over the years has been her mental strength. She is such a great teammate and such a wonderful person. She's been a strong varsity runner for us ever since her freshman season."

Not too far behind Kelderman was fellow senior Margaux Basart who rounded out the top-50 for Waukee by placing 48th (20:02.8).

Juniors Mallory Drake and Maddie Judas kept up the state meet finishes for the Warriors placing 63rd and 65th respectively. Drake clocked in a time of 20:26.0 while Judas captured a time of 20:30.1. Abby Kinney (73rd, 20:46.6) and Miranda Basart (77th, 20:49.7). rounded out the Warrior lineup.

"It felt really good because at the beginning of the season we didn't know if we'd even have a state meet or even a regular-season so it feels great to be at state," said Bannister.

It was a strong finish overall from the Warriors who graduated four varsity starters (several who are running collegiately) from last season. Inexperience was never an issue for Schmitz and her team who graced that state meet stage for the 16th consecutive season.

"These girls have been through so much and they have come out on top every time," said Schmitz. "They are great runners physically and mentally and they have shown it all season long."