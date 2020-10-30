Waukee boys cross country jumps to fourth place at state meet

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

By almost every metric, Waukee boys cross country was a success this season. Climbing to the state meet for the 13th time in the past 14 seasons, the Warriors finished fourth overall Friday morning in Fort Dodge. They entered the year ranked 11th among Class 4A schools, one of the biggest leaps of the season.

Helping climb the ranks was senior Jacob Christensen with a 12th overall finish as he clocked in at 16 minutes 19 seconds, a 45-second improvement from his time at last year's finale. Following in his drift, Vincent Hodges (14th, 16:19) took a 41-second jump compared to 2019 to help the Warriors edge out fifth-place Hempstead by six points.

"It's amazing, obviously being senior year, you want to hold on to everything but then especially with COVID, we didn't know what it was gonna look like," Hodges said. "So I was just glad that we got to pretty much have a full season and get to have this event here."

Hodges also added how much mental preparedness along with physical improvements were needed to make such a leap forward in the final standings.

"I knew what spots I was going to need to make moves and I knew what parts were going to be tough," the senior said, building upon his familiarity with other runners and the course in 2019. "I tried to use that to my advantage and just be as prepared as possible and come out and kill it."

Another runner from last year's qualifying team, Nathan Holstrom (32nd, 16:40) took off half a minute from his previous mark while Jonah Christensen (44th, 16:47) was in stride with Corbin Truitt (45th, 16:47). All five of Waukee's seniors finished with times below 17 minutes.

Next year's squad will undergo a bit of a makeover led by the junior David Parks (88th, 17:26) and sophomore Sarang Kothari (100th, 17:41) who finished 20 seconds ahead of Waukee's final runner from last season.

All combined, the Warriors were good for an average finish of 16:33, placing them behind first-place Sioux City North, Dowling Catholic and Cedar Falls.