DCG boys cross country earns second straight 3A title

On a day perfect for a cross country race, the Dallas Center-Grimes boys' cross country team captured history.

Led by a veteran group, the Mustangs ended up capturing their second straight Class 3A crown with a team time of 1:24:31.3.

"I don't like the phrase 'defending champions' as we're not defending anything," said head coach Matt Pries before the state meet. "This is 2020 and we have to take care of what's in front of us."

The Mustangs toppled the 15-team field by placing two runners inside the top-10 and four inside the top-35 while all of the DCG runners placed 90th or better.

DCG used their skill and anything else they could to their advantage, becoming the only team in the boys Class 3A field to capture a team average under 17 minutes. Leading the way on an individual note for the Mustangs included junior star Aiden Ramsey. He clocked in a time of 16:05.5 to place third overall out of a 134 runner field.

As has been the case for every meet this season, the next name to cross the finish line for DCG was fellow junior Jacob Ewers. His time of 16:47.3 captured 15th place overall and improved his state meet time from last year (17:22.6). Ramsey and Ewers earned All-State honors for placing 15th or better.

Next up for the champion Mustangs included the efforts of freshman star Jack Every (32nd, 17:08.4). Fellow freshman Tate McDermott was close behind as he placed 34th overall thanks to a time of 17:10.7.

Jacob Storey (44th, 17:19.4), Owen Pries (78th, 17:42.7) and Blake Croushore (88th, 17:48.0) helped round out the DCG lineup.

The outcome tied for the best finish in program history with a full two second advantage over second-place Solon.