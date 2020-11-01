DCG girls cross country captures third straight runner-up finish at state

Amid near perfect running weather for a cross country meet, the Dallas Center-Grimes girls cross country team made history in the Class 3A state meet in Fort Dodge.

The Mustangs captured a second place finish with a team time of 1:39:44.0, marking the third straight runner-up finish at the state meet over the past three seasons. DCG had four runners inside the top-40 while all seven runners placed inside the top-75.

"They know they're gonna do their best every year and I feel like that was a big key to our consistency in a second-place finish for the third year in a row," began DCG girls head coach Justin Droppert. "I mean that's special. Each year is like 'oh yeah, I wish we would have won' but to be on the podium is great. We're going to be there year in and year out, that's what's fun about it."

Leading the way for the Mustangs for the second straight meet was sophomore Kami Smith. With a time of 19:26.5, Smith improved her state meet time from last year (19:33.1) and fell just two seconds short of her career-best mark. That time ended up placing Smith 11th overall out of the 131 runner field.

"It felt really good, I was smiling the entire time so it was very nice," Smith said. "The start was really wide and I ran with my team to start. The finish was a little rocky but it was good."

The second of DCG's top-15 finishers included senior star Megan Sterbenz. Coming off of a slight health issue at state qualifying, Sterbenz raced her way into 12th place with a time of 19:26.5.

"It doesn't matter what time of day, what the weather is like, how tired she may be, you know you can count on Megan to give you a strong race," Droppert said earlier this season.

Fellow senior Miranda Mulhstien finished 25th with a time of 20:02.4. Although teammate Hannah Little also fell just short of besting her 2019 time, she still finished strong with a mark of 20:19.3 and 36th place.

Little was followed by Meredith McDermott who crossed the finish line in 47th place. That placement came from an improved performance from last season as the sophomore shaved a full second off of her 2019 time with a mark of 20:29.3.

Rounding out the varsity seven for the Mustangs included senior Emma Angus (55th, 20:36.9) and freshman Vanessa Bickford (72nd, 20:56.7).

"To have a team like this, they are all so special," Smith said. "We really build each other up and make each other feel good and we all finish so strong."

DCG entered the state meet with their seventh straight trip and walked away tied for the best finish the DCG girls have had over the past five-plus years.

"It's really cool that we got to finish the season and we're really blessed that we even had a season," Smith said of COVID-19.

The future is still bright for the three-time runner up Mustangs. Even though coach Droppert and the Mustangs lose out on three state meet runners, they do return four of their state meet runners, including Smith.