Van Meter girls cross country captures seventh in state meet action

For the second consecutive year, the Van Meter girls cross country team made it to the ultimate level in the sport, the state cross country meet.

It was a fitting way to conclude what has been a strong season for the Bulldogs. After yet another season of history made, Van Meter captured another top-10 state performance, placing seventh as a team. That placement came with a collective time of 1:48:24.1 and 184 place points.

It marked the best finish by a Van Meter girls cross country team in program history amid a strong 15-team field that included two other conference cross country squads.

"This conference is arguably one of the best in the state," said Bulldog head coach Josh Flaws after the conference meet. "It helps being in such a tough conference because it pushes you even further."

Helping to lead the successful cause for Van Meter on an individual note included Clare Kelly. In fitting fashion, Kelly both began and ended her 2020 campaign with program best times. When Van Meter opened up 2020 in Dallas Center, she clocked in a time of 19:59 and on Saturday, she wrapped up the season three seconds faster at 19:56.4.

Kelly was one of just nine runners out of the 152 state meet runners to finish the meet with times under 20 minutes. That also marked the first podium finish for a Bulldog girls runner in program history as she placed eighth overall.

Following the historical run from Clare Kelly was sister Mary Kelly. The fellow sophomore placed 18th overall after clocking in a time of 20:40.6. Following her performance was freshman phenom Brooklyn Fryar who became one of four Van Meter runners to clock in season-best times in the meet. Fryar's 69th place finish came with a time of 22:05.2.

Fellow freshman Maddie Waldorf and senior Matti Rebelsky continued on for the Van Meter lineup. Rebelsky's time of 22:48.2 earned her a season-best time as well complete with a 101st place finish. Waldorf also earned a 2020 best time as she finished with a time of 22:53.7 and a 103rd place finish. They were followed up by sophomore Claire Newell and freshman Eden Moore. Newell placed 141st with a time of 24:34.6 while Moore's 143rd place finish came with a time of 25:09.6.