ADM's Timmerman takes seventh at state cross country meet

With the weather near perfect for running, ADM's Geneva Timmerman took part in the Class 3A girls state cross country meet on Friday, Oct. 30.

Within the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Timmerman was ADM's only representation on the girls side. The sophomore ran her way into a seventh-place finish out of a field of 131 individual runners with a time of 19:09.7. That marked a 17 second improvement from her time at the state meet last season.

"Geneva is a really strong runner," said head coach Steve Brown earlier this season. "She does a great job of starting fast and maintaining a good pace throughout the race."

Timmerman improved her overall placement as well, improving eight spots from 15th a year prior to seventh in the 2020 edition. Timmerman also became the seventh girls cross country runner in ADM history to medal at the state meet. That mark now gives ADM girls cross country their 13th individual state cross country medal in program history.

It marked yet another strong finish for Timmerman who has two top-15 state meet finishes since joining the high school ranks. Overall her 2020 time marked her one of just 18 runners across the girls Class 3A meet to finish with a time below 20 minutes.