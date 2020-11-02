Early comeback pushes Van Meter volleyball further into postseason play

Despite an early deficit, the Van Meter football team kept their record unblemished as they downed Pella Christian in postseason action on Friday, Oct. 30.

In front of their hometown fans, the Bulldogs overcame their largest first-quarter deficit since 2018 to capture the victory 49-23. It was a contest where the Bulldogs pulled out all the stops, collecting a new school record with 479 rushing yards. That mark alone eclipsed the prior record held since 2009 (454). Van Meter posted up 605 yards of total offense, which ranks fifth all-time.

The start to the game was unlike anything Van Meter had experienced all season. Following a 65-yard passing score and a 17-yard pick-six Van Meter experienced its first deficit all season down 14-0. From there on out however, it was a full helping of Van Meter. The Bulldogs rattled off 35 unanswered points as they quickly found themselves in the lead 35-14 in the third quarter.

The first of Van Meter's scores came as junior quarterback Jack Pettit crossed the goal line for the first of his three rushing scores. Pettit's 24-yard end-zone scamper to round out the first quarter equalized the game at 14-14. Dalten Van Pelt continued his consecutive game scoring streak and continued Van Meter's scoring with a 14-yard run to capture their first lead of the game at 21-14 with three minutes taken off the second-quarter scoring clock.

Just like during the regular season, Van Meter was efficient with moving the ball. So much so that the Bulldogs captured 29 first-downs, tying the largest mark in Van Meter history. Gaining first downs was a big help en route to yet another score for the Bulldogs as Pettit capped of a six-play, 69-yard drive for a 28-14 lead. He then followed that up with his third of three rushing scores to kick off the second-half scoring efforts and a 35-14 advantage.

That was the final score for the Bulldogs across the third but wasn't done for the game. Pettit tossed his second aerial touchdown in the final quarter capping off the most plays in a scoring drive with eight. After connecting with Calvin Sieck on a seven yard passing score, Van Meter bumped up their lead to 42-21. That lead would only grown after Van Meter punched in one more score, this time on a Van Pelt rushing score for a 49-21 lead. Pella Christian had one more scoring effort as they brought the game to a 49-23 score, becoming just the fourth team to score against the Bulldogs in the fourth quarter across the past 35 games.

Overall the 49 points scored by Van Meter marked the most points scored in a playoff game in program history. It also kept their home winning streak alive, now without a loss since 2014. Next up for the Bulldogs will be their last hurdle before a potential sixth-straight UNI Dome appearance. They will be hosting the Underwood Eagles (9-1), a matchup that's taken place just twice so far with Van Meter taking the most recent battle with a 34-12 postseason victory back in 2014.

That battle will now take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6.