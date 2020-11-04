Van Meter volleyball concludes season at state tournament

The strong season that was for the Van Meter volleyball team officially came to a close on Tuesday, Nov. 3. The Bulldogs graced the state volleyball tournament for the first time in program history but unfortunately, a 3-0 defeat cut their title run short.

The Bulldogs were the seventh seed in the Class 2A state tournament and they took on the second seed in Wilton. A tough set one put the Bulldogs behind 21-13 and even a strong set two fell to Wilton 25-21. The nail in the coffin came as Van Meter fell in the third set by a 21-13 margin.

The first set held the smallest margin on offense with just seven kills for a team that came in averaging nearly 11 kills per set. The Bulldogs had their best offensive production in their 21 point second set. Van Meter captured 12 kills for the set. Set three had just nine kills but the fewest errors out of any set with just six.

Leading the way individually for the Bulldogs offensively was the duo of Abby Matt and Zoie Vaught. Both individuals led the team with seven kills each for the contest. The pair now conclude their 2020 campaigns with 183 and 125 total kills respectively.

Out of the 28 total assists for the contest, 19 came from fellow senior Emma Braun who now concludes her farewell season with 340 assists.

Despite the early departure from the state tournament, the Bulldogs had quite the season to look back on in 2020. It marked the sixth consecutive winning season and the fourth season of at least 19 wins or more.