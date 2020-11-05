Six Van Meter volleyball stars earn All-Conference honors

Even though the Van Meter volleyball team fell shy of a state title, it was a season worth noting. The Bulldogs were well represented on the All-West Central Activities Conference list with six individuals earning selections. That included three first-team selections, one second-team selection and two honorable mention honorees.

Those six selections tied last years' mark and the three that earned first-team honors include repeat honorees in Abby Matt, Norah Matt and Emma Braun. Braun officially made her third straight trip onto the All-Conference list, the most among any active Bulldog player. It marks her second first-team honor and it came off the heels of 266 successful serves, the fifth-best mark among conference players. Braun also touched up 321 assists on the season across her matches played.

There were several selectees who garnered a lot of votes and one included Van Meter senior Norah Matt. Despite a shortened season, Matt made the most of it and entered the first-team list as a defensive specialist. Matt posted 227 digs which went nicely with her 43 aces and a 95 percent serving efficiency for the 2020 campaign.

The first-team honorees for Van Meter also included sophomore star, Abby Matt. One of just three sophomores across the first and second-team list, Matt produced 176 kills ranking fifth-best among conference players. She also totaled 141 successful serves on the season.

Accompanying the Matt sisters and Braun was second-team selection, Sidney Nelson. The senior made her first All-Conference appearance on the season courtesy of 235 assists, 137 kills, 22 blocks and a career-high 136 digs.

The two honorable mention honorees for the Bulldogs included junior Zoie Vaught and senior Sydney Rainey. Vaught ranked third among the Bulldog roster with 118 kills complete with 162 digs on the defensive end.

Along with the All-Conference player honors, Van Meter's own coach Sara Cook earned Coach of the Year honors. In just her second year at the helm, Cook led the Bulldogs to their first-ever state tournament. If the season wasn't shortened, the Bulldogs were on tap to reach 20 wins for the fourth time in the past six seasons.