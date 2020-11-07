Second-half surge propels Van Meter football onto state semifinal action

For the seventh time in the past eight years, the Class 1A state football field will see the Van Meter Bulldogs as they punched yet another ticket to the state semifinal round in Cedar Falls. That came courtesy of a 33-14 quarterfinal victory over ninth-ranked Underwood on Friday, Nov. 6.

The Bulldogs captured a state quarterfinal win for the sixth straight season, and with it, their second-ever win against the Eagles in as many meetings.

"You start every August and you just want to improve every week. This team has improved just as much as any from where we started," said Bulldog head coach Eric Trudo. "They've kept their nose to the grindstone, tried to improve each and every practice, each and every rep. They played one of their best games of the season tonight, really a complete game against a very good Underwood team."

Overall, the Bulldogs delivered on 366 yards of total offense as they found the end zone five times on the night. A big part of that offensive surge for the Bulldogs came on the ground where a rushing attack led by Jack Pettit and Dalten Van Pelt produced 262 yards on the night.

"They were big upfront but we just kept pushing that zone and things started opening up more and more," said Van Pelt.

Van Pelt accounted for three of the five end zone trips, two of which came on the ground. The junior totaled 164 yards on the ground across 33 carries, marking the ninth straight game where he has topped 100 or more rushing yards. He now becomes just the sixth running back in program history to rush for more than 1,500 yards in a single season.

It was actually through the air where Van Pelt first scored on the night to cap off their longest scoring drive of the night (13 plays) with an eight-yard reception. That began what was a historically good night for Pettit as the junior ended that game with 104 yards through the air giving him over 1,000 passing yards on the season.

That ultimately began what was a back-and-forth rollercoaster of the first half. Underwood tied the game up at 7-7 heading into the second quarter. Van Meter then answered with Van Pelt's first of two rushing scores for a 14-7 lead. The visiting Eagles hunkered down and found a way to equalize the game once more, knotting things up at 14-14 as the first half came to a close.

While the offensive side of the ball did produce a lot of highlights on the night, the defensive side of the ball was just as effective. They held a potent Underwood passing attack that came in averaging 188 yards and three scores to just 110 yards and no aerial scores for the game.

"We wanted to make them one dimensional so keeping things in front of that really made it possible to do so," said senior linebacker Calvin Sieck.

The Bulldog defense held the Eagles to their lowest offensive scoring output all season which included a scoreless second half for Underwood (just the second time on the season). That's even with the fact that Underwood's quarterback (Alex Ravlin) tossed 16 completions, the most allowed by Van Meter all season. The Van Meter defense totaled one interception marking the ninth overall on the season for the Bulldogs.

"Underwood is a strong offensive team and they have proven they can make big plays," Trudo said. "We just made sure we stuck to our game plan. We were getting to them defensively but we weren't tackling that well. We cleaned that up in the second half and so that was the major adjustment but it was mainly sticking to that game plan."

While the Bulldog defense was keeping Underwood out of the end zone in the second half, the offensive side of things found the end zone quite nicely. In total, Van Meter accounted for all three second-half scores. A Pettit pitch and catch with Ganon Archer and a six-yard touchdown scamper accounted for scoring in the third quarter while Van Pelt made a three-yard score with 3:55 left in the game.

The win for Van Meter gives them a mark of 9-1 all-time in quarterfinal games as they have now won seven consecutive quarterfinal battles. They have scored in 157 consecutive games as they say goodbye to their home field for the remainder of their 2020 campaign.

"The hometown crowd is amazing each and every game," Trudo said. "They help pump up our players and they are so supportive."

Now it is onto the state semifinal round and a date with familiar opponent South Central Calhoun. The Bulldogs bested the Titans 10-6 in the quarterfinal round last season to head to state. It's as though the only time these two teams have met in the past is through the quarterfinal round where Van Meter holds the slim 2-0 edge. This will be the first time Van Meter and South Central Calhoun will battle inside the UNI-Dome and it will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14.