Waukee girls swimming looking to capture history in regional meet

The day has finally arrived as the Waukee girls swimming team will take on the regional meet at Southeast Polk High School.

Although Waukee has already posted a near-record number of early state qualifiers, there is still plenty to swim for. That starts with a retroactive look at the Waukee divers who started the potential historic run. The trio of Mali McGregor, Kerilyn Schmidt and Reese Snavely put their names into the history books by sweeping the medalist stand (first, second and third) at regionals for the first time in school history as all three will head to the state meet.

"It's never been done in school history in our region and that was really awesome," said head coach Shelley Twigg.

Next up, beginning at 12 p.m. today, Nov. 7, the swimming side of the equation will have their shot for Waukee. They already have five individual state qualifiers so far and a chance to do what no Waukee girls swimming team has done. Since the programs' inception back in 2010, Waukee has not qualified all 13 spots but when the water settles down on Nov. 7, Twigg and her team look to change the tides.

"Considering where this program began back in 2010 with just one state qualifier, it's amazing and a big testament to these girls," began Twigg. "This program has grown so much and changed so much. The fact that we could qualify all 13 is really exciting because we've never been sitting in a position where it's been possible. This year is the first year we can honestly say it's possible we could do it."

The Warriors have qualified at least one individual for the state meet in every season of their existence.

"I'm really excited to see how everyone on our team has tapered and how we performed," said Jessica Wigham, already qualified for six different events. "Everyone is working really hard and I want to see their success pay off, it's anticipation waiting for greatness."

Of course, along with powerhouse swimmers like Wigham, Mallory Kell, Taylor Judas and others, another aspect that could lend itself to history being made for Waukee could be the pool itself.

"I really like Southeast Polk's pool and I think it's a bit better for me mentally," Wigham said. "In the past, I've done well there and made some milestones so going there for regionals is very nostalgic and I'm very excited to see how I perform there."

Though the feel of this year's regional meet will have a different feel, Twigg said, as no spectators will be allowed because of COVID-19 concerns.

"We're pretty much used to it as many more are watching on the live streams which has actually been good for the sport. We might get 50 people at a meet but then the live stream has 300 people watching so it's pretty cool," she added.

The meet will be live streamed and it will take place from Southeast Polk High School beginning with the first event at 12 p.m.