Four Waukee volleyball players earn All-Conference honors

For a season that had its twists and turns, the Waukee volleyball team had quite the season and with it, four players on the All-CIML Central Conference list.

That included one first team selection, one second team selection and two honorable mention honorees. Gracing the first team list for the second straight season was Layanna Green. The senior was one of just six unanimous selections and for good reason, ranking fifth or better in five different statistical categories. Green was efficient both offensively and defensively, ranking first in the CIML-Central Conference with 71 total blocks (ninth in 5A) and third among conference players with 297 kills. Should it have been a normal length season, Green would have been on track to punch career marks in both stats. Green also ranked fourth in conference in kill attempts (694) and kill efficiency (.274).

Green was a huge piece the the puzzle for Waukee accounting for 37 percent of their kills total, 15 percent of their digs total (169), 37 percent of their blocks and 15 percent of their total successful serves.

Following Green on the All-Conference list is Kori Knox who graced the second-team list. The fellow senior herself ranked top-five in four statistical categories. Her biggest highlight came defensively where her 349 digs ranks second in the conference and fifth across all Class 5A players. Knox led the Warriors with 273 successful serves and a conference fifth-best mark of 39 aces.

The honorable mention honorees for Waukee included seniors Ella Pedersen and Maddie Weber. Pedersen totaled 151 kills, 65 digs and a serving efficiency of 94.6 percent. Meanwhile, Weber tied for fourth on the team with 19 blocks to go along with her 160 kills.

All of that All-Conference talent unfortunately departs for the Warriors as they'll have to replace their leaders in kills (Green) aces (Knox), digs, (Knox), blocks (Green) and aces (Knox) among other areas. It will be a lot of new faces for the next season as these All-Conference players and others were at least two-year starters for the Warriors.