James represents ADM on All-Conference volleyball list

The 2020 campaign for most volleyball programs was undoubtedly strange in some regards with COVID-19. For ADM, it was a very unfamiliar type of season as the Tiger volleyball program failed to produce at least 10 wins in the past nine years. The Tigers still had some strong moments in what was a challenging 2020 campaign.

Highlighting a few of those moments individually was ADM's Campbell James. James led the Tiger lineup with 127 total kills on the season. The junior also captured 12 blocks and 126 digs for her efforts defensively. James was also strong from the serving line with a team-leading 23 aces on the year, on top of her 142 successful serves on the season.

"Campbell is a strong hitter who has even more potential ahead of her," began ADM head coach Mary Beth Scott. "She has been a great teammate all season and she played well despite recovering from injury."

Although 2020 wasn't the season that they wanted, it marks the beginning of a promising future for ADM volleyball. The Tigers lose out on just two seniors but they retain over 95 percent of their production in kills, assists, digs, blocks and aces.