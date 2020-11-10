DCG baseball's Caleb Dicken makes collegiate commitment

Dallas Center-Grimes baseball star Caleb Dicken recently announced his commitment to take his talents to DMACC.

"It takes stress off of my shoulders and it's a big relief to know that's over and I can just focus on what's going on this year," said Dicken.

The two-year varsity starter for the Mustangs officially made his announcement to kick off the new week. It comes on the heels of another strong season for Dicken and the Mustangs who graced the state tournament for the eighth time in school history.

Across a shortened 22 game season in 2020, Dicken made quite a name for himself becoming one of just nine conference batters to hit .400 or better on the season. Dicken struck 24 hits including nine extra-base hits and a team-best 20 RBI. Dicken was strong on the pitching mound as well, averaging one strikeout per inning through 20 innings on the mound.

Now, Dicken joins fellow Mustang teammate Jordan Sedivec as the most recent DCG athletes to make collegiate baseball commitments. His fate is now set at the next level but things won't look to change too much for Dicken. His high school tenure has come under head coach Byron Peyton and now he doesn't seem to miss a beat at DMACC.

"I was really looking for coaches who could develop me and get me to the level that I want to be at which is D1 after two years," began Dicken. "DMACC coaches have a great track record of sending people off. They also have great facilities and the program overall seems to fit me the best."

Dicken was in contact with around 15 different schools and received offers from six different programs.

"It was stressful with all these schools contacting me and I had to tell some schools that I didn't want to go there," Dicken said. "When I was able to go on visits it was all with masks and following social distancing guidelines. Definitely different than normal but overall I'm very pleased with the result."

Dicken hasn't been confined to just one position and that will appear to stay the same once he steps on the DMACC campus next year.

"The plan right now is to play both ways," began Dicken. "I loved the fact that they were willing to let me do both because I have an equal interest in doing both pitching and hitting."

One thing among many that has set Dicken apart from others has been his continual pursuit of perfection. That has extended to all facets including inside the batter's box.

"The thing that I've been working on the most is the mental side of hitting," said Dicken. "My swing has been pretty consistent but once you get the mental piece down of knowing what to do in situations and being confident, the swing will be there."

That same mindset has transferred to the mound as well. With a strong four-pitch arsenal, Dicken has proven to be just as effective limiting runs as he is scoring runs.

"My favorite pitch to throw is my slurve whether it's 0-2 or even surprise them with it to begin an at-bat," Dicken said. "I've really worked at developing all of my pitches."

Overall it's a step that Dicken has thought about for most of his life, in a sport he practically grew up with.

"I didn't actually start playing competitively until second grade but I remember a field in the middle of nowhere when we lived in Cedar Falls," began Dicken. "I remember my dad started hitting homers and I was like 'wow.' I also remember doubling up someone at first base at eight years old."

Now, heading into his farewell tour at DCG High School, excitement for Dicken and his senior season is at an all-time high. Dicken helps to bring back 32 percent of DCG's strikeout total from 2020 and 34 percent of their offensive production (RBI) for the season.

"I'm very excited to get the season underway," Dicken said. "I think we're going to be a very good hitting team. As long as everybody plays the way they are capable of, we hope to get back to the state tournament."