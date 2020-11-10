Area cross country stars shine once more at DMACC

The Iowa high school cross country season may have concluded, but the running didn't stop for five area cross country boys stars.

Held on the grounds of the DMACC campus in Ankeny on Saturday, Nov. 7, DCG's Aiden Ramsey, Jacob Ewers, Dawson Assink and Blake Croushore along with ADM star Cooper Greenslade took on the XLR8 Showdown. T

The four-part event included an Open 5K, the boys' high school invitational, the girls' high school invitational and a youth two-mile event. Although not associated with high schools, club teams could take part. Both high school invitationals featured top-15 place winners from the state meet.

For the DCG runners, their success on the day came both individually and as a group. The team all-together won the boys event as all Mustang runners placed 46th or better across the 54 runner meet. It comes as no surprise as Aiden Ramsey led the way for the DCG runners. The junior, who finished the state meet in third place, finished fourth in Ankeny behind a time of 16:39. He was followed up by Jacob Ewers who clocked in a time of 17:07. With an average of 5:31 per mile, Ewers placed 11th overall.

Although he wasn't registered as part of the Mustangs club, senior Blake Croushore still highlighted DCG talent as he placed 40th overall. His placement came with a time of 18:33. Rounding out the DCG runners was fellow senior Dawson Assink. The senior captured his best time of 2020 with a mark of 19:20.

Also involved in the race was Greenslade who was ADM's lone boys representative for the meet. Amid the strong field, the junior placed 32nd overall thanks to a time of 17:48.