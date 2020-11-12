Van Meter golfer Kylie Carey commits to Northwest Missouri State University

The storied career of Van Meter golfer Kylie Carey officially produced another chapter on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Carey made her collegiate path official as she signed her letter of intent to golf for Northwest Missouri State University. Carey, who has made quite the name for herself on the golf course, will soon transfer from one winning program to another.

"I've been dreaming of this since I was a little girl and I just want to thank my friends and family for all their support," Carey said.

Kylie will join sister Molly Carey among the collegiate golfing ranks. Molly has been a part of the Graceland University Women's golf team in Lamoni.

Just like her sister, Kylie has improved quite a lot even from being a talented freshman. During her initial season at the high school ranks, Carey averaged just over 42 strokes per nine holes and just under 80 strokes per 18 holes. Fast-forward through 2019 and Carey has shaved two strokes off of her nine and 18 hole averages. She was part of the team that captured the first-ever Van Meter girls golf team championship in school history.

"Kylie is a strong golfer who plays the game right," said head coach Mike Linde in 2018. "She's very smart and reads the course very well."

Now, from a budding freshman, Kylie Carey has become a talented vet and will now be taking her talents to Maryville. There were roughly five schools that were on the final radar but in the end, it was the Bearcats who stole the show.

"I wanted to stay here in the Midwest and as soon as I stepped onto the campus I just felt like I was home," Carey said. "The coach made me feel like that was the atmosphere I wanted to be apart of."

The process to get to this point for Carey was unlike most have experienced in the past thanks to COVID-19.

"COVID made visiting schools more difficult and then I wasn't sure if I should be practicing during the pandemic," Carey said. "Then COVID-19 shut down our season and that made things pretty stressful but I'm glad to be headed to Northwest."

While the talented Carey awaits her time on the collegiate links, she will look to enjoy one more year of high school golf.

"We'll have an exciting team this upcoming season," Carey said. "We've got a lot of talented underclassmen ready for their shot and some experienced returners as well. I'm very excited."