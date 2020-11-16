Van Meter's Molly Blomgren takes next step in her softball career

After four years on the varsity high school softball scene, the storied career of one Van Meter star now has a collegiate chapter.

Molly Blomgren put a continuation on her softball career as she made the commitment to play for Grand View University next season. The news came after brother Jacob Blomgren also committed to Grand View baseball and follows the footsteps of sisters Meagan and Mackenzie who also took on collegiate paths.

"I'd been thinking about it for a while but to finally say I'm going to be playing college softball is really amazing," Blomgren said. "I couldn't really imagine not playing softball after high school which is a big reason why I wanted to play college softball."

Blomgren's time in Van Meter has been quite notable beginning with her junior campaign where she hit .458 while driving in 22 runs across 23 games played. She was second on the team with 27 extra-base hits including a trio of home runs. She led the Bulldog squad with 16 walks and her eight strikeouts marked the fourth-fewest among the entire team.

It's a pathway that has been on Blomgren's radar for quite some time.

"I think I've been playing since I was about six and honestly there were times I didn't like it but then once I started to get into Van Meter, that changed," said Blomgren. "Definitely my eighth-grade year was a big year because before then I wasn't into it as much but after is where I really fell in love with the sport."

Of course, having help along the way has given Blomgren a powerful push forward. A bulk of that help wasn't hard to find for Molly with three of her siblings well versed in athletics.

"It's really cool having my siblings and being in such an athletic family," Blomgren said. "We're known as an athletic family and to have four college athletes with one more surely to come is really cool to say. My sisters have been a part of state softball and my brother state baseball. We've had so much success, it's crazy to think about."

It's been a strong career overall for Blomgren at the high school level as she has accumulated 86 RBI through 126 total games played. Blomgren has been a powerful offensive threat by striking 34 total extra-base hits and a career batting average of .358.

Now, all of that work has earned the multi-year starter a collegiate pathway with Grand View University, a decision that ultimately wasn't hard to make.

"When I took a visit to Grand View I couldn't see as much as I wanted to but I loved their atmosphere," said Blomgren. "Coming from Van Meter and a small school, I couldn't imagine myself going to a big school. The coaches are very similar to what I have here at Van Meter so why not stick with that type of coaching that I really like."

For now, Blomgren will enjoy one more round of Van Meter softball. Blomgren will be part of a very experienced Bulldog roster next season with 100 percent of their offensive production.

"I'm really excited for this next season," began Blomgren. "I've never been more excited for a season. We're looking to set offseason stuff and work hard and be as best as we can because our goal is state champs in 2021. I think we have a great chance of doing that."