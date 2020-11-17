Two area volleyball stars earn senior All-Star honors

Even though the Iowa high school state volleyball tournament has concluded, it doesn't mean that the volleyball conversation has stopped.

Adding more flame to the fire has been the release of the 2020 Iowa Girls Coaches Association senior All-Star list. For volleyball fans within Dallas County, they will notice two of their own on the list as Waukee's Layanna Green and Dallas Center-Grimes' Grace Mikota have been given the nod. Both individuals have at least two years of starting varsity volleyball under their belts and have played the game from an early age.

Layanna Green: Waukee

During a challenging season for the Waukee volleyball team, there were plenty of ups and downs. Among the many bright sides included Green and what she brought to the table.

During her senior season alone, Green was one of the top offensive threats among Class 5A players. Green ranked fifth in the kills department, sporting 297 kills for the 2020 campaign, the fifth most across the 5A landscape. One thing that perhaps set Green over the top was her versatility which was also highlighted on the defensive end. The talented senior swatted away 71 would-be points as blocks which tied for ninth-best among over 320 Class 5A players.

Green also sported 20 offensive assists, 35 defensive assists, 23 aces, and an 86 percent serving mark for the year. The four-year starter has been a big impact for Waukee and now makes it five straight years where Waukee has placed at least one player on the senior All-Star list.

Grace Mikota: Dallas Center-Grimes

Among the many shining stars for the Dallas Center-Grimes Mustangs, senior Grace Mikota was perhaps the brightest. Mikota came back as one of five players with state tournament playing experience and she used that in her farewell high school season.

There was no denying the impact that Mikota brought to the table during her senior season striking 309 total kills for 2020. That mark was tenth-best among Class 4A players. Mikota was a solid defensive player as well, capturing 208 digs and 18 blocks. Meanwhile, the two-year starter found efficiency from the serving line going 89 percent with 26 assists.