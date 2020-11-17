Waukee swimmer Eve Wiltse makes collegiate commitment

Waukee's Eve Wiltse recently committed to take her swimming talents to William Jewell College next year.

"It's a relief because swimming has always been a constant in my life," began Wiltse. "Swimming has always been in my life and getting to continue that in college is something I'm really going to enjoy."

Her entrance into the collegiate scene is well deserved after being part of a state meet run all four years of high school. Wiltse has been a staple for Waukee at the state meet ever since her freshman year, participating in a state finals relay event all four years. She finally capped off her high school swimming tenure with a relay and individual representation at state. That included the 100-yard butterfly event where she captured a career-best time of 58.69 seconds.

"Eve is such a fish, she just loves to be in the water," said Waukee head coach Shelley Twigg. "No surprise that she wanted to swim collegiately. She's one of our most consistent swimmers and she's able to be successful in many events. I'm so proud of her and her future at William Jewell."

That versatility has been a hallmark of both Wiltse and the Waukee girls swimming and diving team ever since the program's inception back in 2010. It's that mark that has given a boost for Wiltse in preparation for the next level.

"Waukee has helped me prepare in so many ways with being versatile," Wiltse said. "Coach Twigg has put me in with our top butterfly swimmer or so and I've become a lot better at more than just a few events."

Even though the 100-butterfly and the 100-backstroke events are considered Wiltse's biggest strengths, she has participated in nearly every event in competition at least once while leading up to a collegiate commitment.

Now, Wiltse will be headed to a William Jewel program with plenty of success in women's swimming. That has included sending three individuals to the NCAA Division II Championships in 2017 and two relay participants in that same year.

"I am planning to major in accounting and I love their curriculum and their idea of critical thinking," said Wiltse.

She also liked the feel of the swimming side of things, which included a local aspect.

"On the swimming side the coach is actually one of my former coaches here in Iowa," Wiltse said of Urbandale native Greg Temple. "He's such an amazing coach that I wanted to swim for him again."

Prior to his time coaching the men's and women's swimming teams at William Jewell, Temple was the program director for the Des Moines Swimming Federation for nine years. During that time is where he and Wiltse first connected.

Since her initial meeting with coach Temple (now in his second season as men's and women's head swim coach at William Jewell), Wiltse has become quite successful in swimming. She was an integral member of the 2020 squad who tied for the program's best state meet finish.

"This season was amazing and absolutely wonderful for my senior season," said Wiltse. "Swimming with these girls has been amazing and to be a part of a team that did so well and improved so much means a lot. It was great to see how everyone throughout the season got better and faster, it was so surreal."