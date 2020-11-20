ADM's Abby Gonzalez continues her athletic pursuits at the collegiate level

While the topic of soccer may be light right now in the state of Iowa, there was recently cause to bring up a conversation on the soccer pitch with a recent collegiate signing.

ADM High School girls soccer star Abby Gonzalez recently made her commitment to play for Central College.

"It's kind of scary because I don't know what to expect but at the same time I'm excited because ever since I was young I wanted to play in college," said Gonzalez. "After a lot of thinking I knew that I wanted to play in college."

Gonzalez has been a multi-sport athlete with success in every sport, but it's been on the soccer pitch where she has found her biggest passion.

"With track, there's more anxiety for me, and for basketball, it was never a sport to play in college," Gonzalez said. "Soccer has always been my main sport ever since I was four. It's always been a part of my life. I can't remember a time when soccer wasn't in my life."

Now Gonzalez will be joining a Central College squad with eight winning seasons in the past 10 years. She joins several other former local athletes including a former ADM athlete in Sydney Canney. Certainly, several ties connect Gonzalez to Central College, including one on a family level.

"My mom played soccer in college at Central and she loved it and that's how soccer was brought into our family," began Gonzalez. "My parents and my grandparents have always been there for me and pushed me. They've always been important in helping me improve."

Along with the familial ties, there's more than has drawn the interest of Gonzalez away from other schools.

"It's a familiar atmosphere with a great environment," Gonzalez said. "It's big but it's not too big and it's close to family. It's just the right fit for me."

Central College will be getting a very solid soccer player with seven goals across two seasons of play as an underclassman. Even though COVID-19 cut down the 2019 campaign Gonzalez wasn't able to take part anyway thanks to a torn ACL.

Now, Gonzalez is collegiate bound after one more season on the high school pitch. She will be one of several starters to return from 2018 including fellow collegiate-bound star Ashlyn Watt.

"I'm really excited for this next season," Gonzalez said. "We've got some really strong pieces back and we'll be strong again. I'm really looking forward to it."