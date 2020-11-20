SUBSCRIBE NOW

Little Hawkeye Conference sets winter sports guidelines

Andrew Brown
Dallas County News
DCG's Gavin Moran during a team dual at Waukee in 2019.

Before winter sports get into full swing among Little Hawkeye Conference teams, the conference itself has released several health-related guidelines.

  • There will only be two spectators allowed per participant at all games - Vouchers must be present to attend games. Tickets will be determined by the host school and will be $5 per person. Spectator limits for bowling and swimming will be determined locally. 
  • Dance teams and cheerleaders will be able to be present but pep bands will not be allowed to attend and perform. 
  • Fans are asked to arrive right before the game their vouchers are for and to leave immediately following the conclusion of the contest. 
  • A six-foot distance must be maintained by all spectators, cheerleaders and dance team members at all times 
  • All attendees must wear a mask at all times during athletic events 
  • School concession stands will be open and no outside food or beverage will be allowed 
  • Media members must contact schools a week in advance to attend any games 
  • All Little Hawkeye Conference events will be live-streamed 

All of these restrictions will remain in place through December. 