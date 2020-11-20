Little Hawkeye Conference sets winter sports guidelines

Before winter sports get into full swing among Little Hawkeye Conference teams, the conference itself has released several health-related guidelines.

There will only be two spectators allowed per participant at all games - Vouchers must be present to attend games. Tickets will be determined by the host school and will be $5 per person. Spectator limits for bowling and swimming will be determined locally.

- Vouchers must be present to attend games. Tickets will be determined by the host school and will be $5 per person. Spectator limits for bowling and swimming will be determined locally. Dance teams and cheerleaders will be able to be present but pep bands will not be allowed to attend and perform.

Fans are asked to arrive right before the game their vouchers are for and to leave immediately following the conclusion of the contest.

A six-foot distance must be maintained by all spectators, cheerleaders and dance team members at all times

All attendees must wear a mask at all times during athletic events

School concession stands will be open and no outside food or beverage will be allowed

Media members must contact schools a week in advance to attend any games

All Little Hawkeye Conference events will be live-streamed

All of these restrictions will remain in place through December.