Three area volleyball stars earn All-State honors

The honors continue to roll in for a trio of area volleyball stars.

Shortly after their inclusions on the All-District list, Mustang volleyball stars Grace Mikota and Haylee Hidlebaugh were on the IGCA Class 4A All-State list while Waukee's Layanna Green earned a Class 5A All-State honor. For DCG, it marks the second time in the past three seasons that two Mustang volleyball players graced the All-State list. For Waukee, Green's entry marks a four year run of at least one Warrior on the All-State list.

For Green, it was not hard to see why she became the first Warrior in over five years to capture back-to-back All-State selections. Last season Green earned a second-team All-State honor which is where she found herself once again in 2020. It was impossible to ignore the production of Green who ranked fifth in 5A with 297 kills. Green is far from a one-trick pony however as she frustrated opposing offenses with 36 solo blocks, a conference-best mark which doubled as the fourth-best mark in Class 5A. Her 71 total blocks tied for ninth-best in the class and ranked 56th among all state volleyball players.

More:Two area volleyball stars earn senior All-Star honors

It's not hard to see why the DCG pair earned such honors. For Hidlebaugh, she graced the All-State list as an honorable mention honoree. Through 22 matches played in 2020, Hidlebaugh touched up 32 blocks along with 38 digs and 22 defensive assists. She also sported 92 kills and 30 successful serves on the season.

More:Two DCG volleyball stars, coach earn All-District honors

"We can always count on Haylee to be a strong presence on defense," head coach Cheryl Voelker said. "She's a great communicator with her teammates and she's just a talented player overall."

For Mikota, her entrance onto the All-State list came as a second-team member. Mikota was quite the offensive threat, sporting 309 kills which ranked 10th-best among all Class 4A players. Mikota also produced 18 blocks and 208 digs.

"Grace does so many things well and you can tell how much she studies the game and how hard she works at it," said Voelker during the season. "She's so quick with her actions and she's great at reading how things develop and the right steps to take."

Both individuals are two-year starters for DCG and a big part of the recent surge for the program. This year they were instrumental in the 13 match winning streak across 2020 which came just four games shy of the program's best mark of 17 straight wins which occurred back in 2018 en route to a state tournament berth.