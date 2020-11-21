ADM wrestling to host district tournament

With the high school wrestling season nearing its start in 2020, the full pathway to state has been laid out for all teams and individuals in the state of Iowa.

Recently, the Iowa High School Athletic Association released their sectional and district tournament locations. For the ADM Tigers, coach Chris Hatchitt and company is set to be one of those hosts. The Tigers will lay host to the District 1 tournament which will take place at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13.

The Tigers will aim for another strong district tournament presence but first they must go through the Class 2A Sectional 2 field. ADM will be traveling to Woodward-Granger High School for their sectional path and will go up against fellow conference foes Gilbert and Perry alongside Van Meter/Earlham, Greene County and host Woodward-Granger. Sectionals will take place on Saturday, Feb. 6 beginning at 12 p.m.

Until that point, the Tiger wrestlers will take on the start of the 2020 campaign which will begin on Thursday, Dec. 10 in a home triangular against sectional opponents Gilbert and Greene County. That meet is set to begin at 5:30 p.m. from the North Gym.