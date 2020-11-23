ADM girls basketball seeks new identity for 2020 campaign

The ADM girls basketball team will be seeking a new identity as they kick off their season on Monday, Nov. 23.

One of the hallmarks of ADM girls basketball over the past four-plus seasons has been the reliability of familiar faces in starting roles. Recently, that belonged to four-year starters like Abbie Hlas and Delaney Bertman. Those two departed as the only freshmen that played in the 2016-17 campaign and were instrumental in what was another strong year in 2019.

"Abbie and Delaney were to huge pieces for us and we relied on them a lot," said third-year head coach Jacob Cleveland.

Now, coach Cleveland and the Tigers are faced with a situation they haven't come across in several years. The Tigers won't have either to lead the way, giving way for ADM to find a brand new identity in 2020.

"There's lots of potential with this team, a lot of girls will have to step up losing the quality seniors that we did last year," said Cleveland. "Someone's going to have to take those shots, make those assists and take in those rebounds. These girls are excited to do that and practice has been very competitive."

Even though the Tigers miss out on 54 percent of their 2019 scoring total, there are plenty of weapons awaiting opponents. The Tigers still retain the services of three of the teams' top-five rebounders in Grace Hardcastle (89), Nicole Storck (101) and Aniston Smith (50). Both Storck and Smith also return as the top-two leaders in blocks with 13 and five respectively. ADM also returns the likes of other strong players who will have a significant impact in 2020.

"Olivia Tollari has done a great job being aggressive during the preseason time," began Cleveland. "I think she really knows this can be her team to run and she's taken advantage of that, being more aggressive and more vocal. Also, Claire Greenslade among others has done a good job filling in and is also looking to jump into a big role."

It's a challenge that both players and coaches alike are seemingly eager to tackle and in line with the team atmosphere surrounding ADM, it all begins with the team.

"We're really focusing on trusting each other and working with each other," said senior Grace Hardcastle. "We've done that in the past but with losing big pieces from last year, it's important and we've seen a lot of girls step up in practice so far."

ADM routinely has a tough schedule year in and year out and that will stay true in 2020 with nine ranked opponents currently on the docket.

"It's going to be important to be aggressive every single game because we don't know how many games we'll have this year," said senior Aniston Smith. "I'm excited to see more girls step up and see what they can do. We're running the ball up and down the court really well and it'll be important for us to use that to force turnovers."

Speed and quickness will certainly be in full swing with the Tigers as at least four individuals on the roster ranked top-five on the track team in several events during the last competitive season.

"These girls have put in a lot of work and I've really enjoyed their passion during the offseason as well," Cleveland said. "It wasn't easy at times but these girls have remained dedicated and have really done a great job leading up to the start of the season."

Now, Cleveland and his 17-person varsity roster will take on their first game of 2020 on Nov. 23 against Norwalk at ADM High School. The Tigers will look to continue the recent tides within the series having won each of the past two battles with the Warriors. Monday's installment will be the 12th such meeting since 2009 and with a win, ADM would close the all-time series to 7-5.

"We're going to do some good things this year," said senior Abby Gonzalez. "We all enjoy playing with each other and we have such great chemistry. This team showed a lot last year and we'll do it again this year."