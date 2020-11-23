Van Meter football places 18 on All-District list

The 2020 campaign was once again one for the history books as the Van Meter Bulldogs graced the Class 1A state title game for the third time in the past four years. Proving that state titles don't tell the whole story, Van Meter has suffered just four losses (58-4) and all four have come to the eventual state champions over the past five years.

For their 2020 efforts, head coach Eric Trudo and company saw 18 of their own players earn their way onto the Class 1A District 8 All-District team. It ties for the most All-District players over the past five years. Of those 16 players, nine were placed on the first-team list including Calvin Sieck, the district co-defensive player of the year. Six Bulldogs were named to the second-team roster.

First-Team Offense

Highlighting the first-team list included Van Meter quarterback Jack Pettit and running-back Dalten Van Pelt. The pair were two of five Bulldogs to earn unanimous selections. The rest of the first-team list for Van Meter included receiver Chris Schreck along with linemen Max Gilliland and Lincoln Olsen.

Pettit led the district in total touchdowns by a single individual with 36, which also ranked second in all of Class 1A. Pettit completed 60 percent of his passes for 1,241 and 20 aerial scores. Being the dual-threat quarterback that he is, the junior also sported 16 rushing scores with 976 rushing yards. Pettit sported a total of 2,218 yards overall and followed Anthony Potthoff and Blake Fryar as unanimous selections at quarterback over the past four years for Van Meter.

"Jack does a good job in the quarterback role, he's a great athlete," said Trudo earlier this season. "A big thing for a quarterback is to keep ahold of the football and not turn that over and he's done a good job of that this season. He also sees the field well and makes smart decisions with the ball."

Highlighting one of the strongest rushing attacks in Class 1A, Van Pelt ran his way into a unanimous selection. He tied for the most rushing attempts in a single season for the Bulldogs (289) as he paced the district with 21 rushing scores and 2,000 rushing yards. Those 2,000 just so happened to pace all Class 1A runners and ranked fourth-most in the entire state across all classes. His junior season was certainly one for the Van Meter history books as well ranking second in program history in single-season total offense (2,169 yards) and per game average (166.6 yards).

"Dalten does a great job controlling the ball and running downhill," Trudo said earlier this season. "He follows his blocks and is very patient running."

Schreck's 2020 campaign was also quite strong with 339 yards and five scores through the air receiving. Schreck also led the district in the longest punt return for a touchdown (49 yards) and was one of only two district players to do so at all.

Gilliland and Olsen earned unanimous selection to the first-team offense list. Earning their second consecutive first-team honors, the pair helped open up those running lanes for Van Pelt and allowed just nine sacks all season long.

"It all starts with our offensive line and those guys do a great job allowing Jack time to throw and Dalten lanes to run through," Trudo said

First-Team Defense

The Bulldog defense was one of the top units in the class allowing an average of just 11 points and 215 yards per contest. Helping to lead the way for the Bulldogs included senior Calvin Sieck, who earned the district's co-defensive player of the year honor alongside ACGC's Gavin Cornelison. Sieck ranked second in the district with 57 total tackles on the season which included 7.5 tackles for loss. Sieck entered as a first-team linebacker and it meant his second consecutive All-District selection.

Fellow senior Alex Jones and junior Casey Trudo joined Sieck on the first-team defense list. Jones earned his first trip to the All-District list on the heels of 31 tackles and a pair of interceptions. Meanwhile, Trudo joined as a unanimous selection, one of just three on the defensive side of things. Trudo had 55 tackles total across the 2020 campaign, including a district-best 17 tackles for loss. Korbin Barck made his name known on the first-team defense with 43.5 total tackles

Second-Team Offense

The second-team offensive ranks included Van Meter seniors Maddox Artzer and Gabe Kuehler and junior Caden Tost. Artzer led the Bulldogs with 22 receptions and 382 receiving yards while Tost totaled 3,360 kicking yards.

Second-team Defense

A trio of Bulldog defensive stars earned second-team defensive honors including sophomore Ben Gilliland along with seniors Allen Van Pelt and Ryder Koons. Gilliland totaled 45.5 tackles with one fumble recovery while Van Pelt totaled 30.5 tackles on the year. Koons joined as a second-team punter averaging 37.3 yards per punt across 17 punts on the season.

Honorable Mention

Rounding out the All-District honors for Van Meter with honorable mention selections included sophomore Carter Durflinger, junior Ganon Archer and senior Kobe Richards. Durflinger impacted the game in various ways including 119 kick return yards, one fumble recovery, one interception and 45.5 total tackles on the year. Archer picked off two passes with 12 tackles defensively while leading the team with seven receiving scores on 111 yards. Richards hauled in 64 yards and two scores receiving while producing 14.5 tackles on defense. Richards also led the Bulldogs with 207 kick return yards on 10 returns.