ADM girls basketball topples Norwalk in season opener

The ADM girls basketball team opened up the season at home with a win over the Norwalk Warriors. Aside from the first bucket of the game, ADM never faced a deficit and rolled to a 53-31 victory on Monday, Nov. 23.

It marked ADM's fourth season-opening win over the past five years and it gave the Tigers their third consecutive victory over the Warriors. It also tied for the largest season-opening win since 2012.

It was a strong push right out of the gates as the Tigers sprinted to an 11-2 lead after one-quarter of action. That came after the Warriors captured the first two points of the contest and the Tigers followed that up with an 11-0 run. Leading the way for ADM on the offensive end included Nicole Storck who touched up seven points.

The second quarter proved the be the closest between the two teams, with ADM narrowly edging Norwalk 15-13. That in turn brought the score to a 24-17 halftime advantage for ADM. Storck was the leading scorer for the game at the half, sporting 11 points, followed by Aniston Smith with eight points.

Even with a comfortable seven-point lead at the half, ADM turned on the jets to kick off the second half. The Tigers ended the penultimate quarter with 20 points scored and just six points allowed. What followed next was ADM's lowest-scoring quarter of the game but one they still came out on top 9-8. It was quite the team effort with five different Tigers scoring with three of those five touching up double-digit scoring marks for the game. ADM's damage came consistently under the three-point arc with just two three-point buckets made all game but the success from field goal range was more than enough.

Leading the way individually across the entire game for ADM was Storck, who ended up with 23 points, a career-high mark for the sophomore. Behind Storck was the tandem of Hardcastle and Claire Greenslade who both spotted up 10 points for the contest.

The Tigers are now off to a strong 1-0 start to begin the season. They will have a quick turnaround as they travel to Van Meter on Tuesday, Nov. 24 to battle the Bulldogs. ADM has owned the overall series against Van Meter, winning seven out of the last 10 games dating back to the 2010 campaign. That included last year's 69-43 victory. ADM will be seeking their first victory in Van Meter since the 2015 campaign. Tip-off inside Van Meter High School will begin at 7:15 p.m.