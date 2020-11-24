Four DCG football stars earn All-State honors

Even with the final whistle having already echoed across the Iowa high school football landscape, honors continue to roll in for several teams and individuals.

For the Dallas Center-Grimes football team, they saw another strong one-loss season represented at the state level, this time with four individuals selected to the IPSWA All-State teams. The trio of Zach Brand, Nic Lawton and Blake Willey all earned second-team selections while Grant Waymire earned his way as a third-team member.

Brand had a strong farewell season in 2020 sporting 839 total rushing yards and 12 scores on the ground. Brand averaged 6.5 yards per carry but also hauled in 74 yards through the air.

"Zach is one of those players that every coach dreams of having," said DCG head football coach Scott Heitland. "He does all the little things right and is so smart running the ball. Even better than his skills running the ball is his ability to be such a great teammate on and off the field."

Brand now walks away from the high school scene with 2,028 rushing yards and 21 rushing scores.

On the defensive end, Willey and Lawton highlighted a feared Mustang defense that allowed an average of just 13 points per game throughout the regular season. The defense as a whole forced 10 fumbles and five interceptions. For Willey, he had quite the contribution with a team leading 50 tackles on the season, not to mention the eight tackles for loss and two interceptions. Willey will officially walk away from the high school ranks with 187.5 total tackles for his career.

Lawton also played a pivotal role in the 2020 campaign sporting 30 tackles with a pair of interceptions.

"This defensive group is such a great fundamentally sound group," said Heitland earlier this season. "They stick to their assignments and do a great job of picking up each other both on and off the field."

Waymire was an instrumental part of an offensive line that allowed just seven sacks all year. Waymire and the rest of the offensive line helped the DCG rushing attack to average 5.2 yards per carry and over 11 yards per completion through the air.