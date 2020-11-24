A trio of Tigers earn All-State honors for ADM football

The ADM football team saw three players named to the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association All-State lists in Class 3A. Senior Tate Stine-Smith was named to the first-team selection while Cody Felt and Gabe Heitz earned third-team selections.

For Stine-Smith, he entered the first-team list as a punter. Across 22 punts in 2020, Stine-Smith totaled 991 yards, totaling 45 yards per punt. He was also one of the more prolific passers across the Class 3A landscape in 2020. His 1,361 passing yards ranked eighth in the class and equated to 10 aerial scores. That's without mentioning his talents on the ground where Stine-Smith accounted for 708 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns.

"Tate has been a great three-year starter for us," said head coach Garrison Carter earlier this season. "He's able to read the field very well. He's put in the work and you can see that on the field."

Felt was part of an offensive line that allowed ADM to produce 3,019 yards of total offense including 1,398 through the air and 1,621 yards on the ground. It was a strong offensive line that allowed just 3.5 sacks all season long.

"It all starts upfront and I would put our offensive line up against any other offensive line in the state," Carter said. "We wouldn't be as successful without the work that these guys have put in."

On the defensive side of things, Heitz stood tall with an ADM defense that totaled 35.5 tackles for loss along with seven fumble recoveries and 10 interceptions. Heitz totaled two fumble recoveries and a team-leading 60.5 tackles.

Both Heitz and Felt will return for one more season of ADM football while Stine-Smith departs from the high school football scene with two consecutive first-team All-State selections.